Appeals court frees attorney from having to join, pay dues to Louisiana bar association, for now

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Louisiana lawyer who objected to the state bar association’s public statements on health tips and LGBTQ rights, among other topics, cannot be forced to join or pay dues to the association. The order, dated Monday, blocks the Louisiana State Bar Association from forcing attorney Randy Boudreaux to join the LSBA or pay its dues, at least for now. The ruling sends the case back to a federal district judge. It appears to leave open the possibility that mandatory membership and dues could be imposed on Boudreaux if the LSBA no longer takes public positions deemed “non-germane” to the regulation of lawyers.

