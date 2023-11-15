Albania proposes a draft law on a contentious deal with Italy to jointly process asylum applications

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian government has put forth a draft law on a contentious deal with Italy to jointly process some asylum applications of migrants arriving in Italy by sea. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Edi Rama and Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni announced a five-year deal in which Albania agreed to shelter up to 36,000 migrants a year while Rome fast-tracks their requests for asylum in Italy. Albania’s draft law will be debated and voted on in the 140-seat parliament where Rama’s governing Socialists have 74 seats. It is not clear when the parliament will vote.

