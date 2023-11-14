Trial rescheduled for April for former N.D. lawmaker accused of traveling for sex with minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rescheduled the trial for a former North Dakota lawmaker accused of travel to Prague with the intent of paying for sex with a minor. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland on Tuesday rescheduled the Dec. 5 trial for former Republican state Sen. Ray Holmberg to begin April 29 in Fargo. Holmberg, 79, also is accused of receiving images depicting child sexual abuse. The indictment against him was unsealed last month. He has pleaded not guilty. He was released with conditions.

