Some of the 40 workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as debris and glitches delay rescue

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Some of the 40 construction workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for a fourth day were sick as falling debris and technical glitches delayed the work to free them. Wide pipes are set to be drilled through excavated rubble to create a passage to free the workers trapped since Sunday when a portion of the under-construction road collapsed in mountainous northern India. That is testing the patience of the relatives and friends of the trapped workers gathering outside the tunnel. A magistrate said some workers have sent messages that they are suffering from fever, body aches, and nervousness. Medicine has been sent through pipes that were set up earlier to get water and food to the workers.

