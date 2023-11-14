Senate panel takes a step toward ending Sen. Tuberville’s blockade of military nominations
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have moved to temporarily change Senate rules and confirm hundreds of military nominees. It’s an attempt to maneuver around a blockade by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville over a Pentagon abortion policy. The Senate Rules Committee voted 9-7 on Tuesday to approve a resolution that would allow the Senate to confirm groups of the military nominees at once, tweaking the rules through next year to allow votes that normally require consent from all 100 senators. The Senate has traditionally confirmed large batches of military officers together, but one objection can upend that process. The resolution will now head to the Senate floor for a vote.