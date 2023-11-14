Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the tech giant amid tensions between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine. A magistrate at Moscow’s Tagansky district court on Tuesday fined Google around $164,200 after the IT company repeatedly refused to store personal data on Russian citizens in Russia. Google was previously fined over the same charges in August 2021 and June 2022 under a Russian law that obliges foreign entities to localize the personal data of their Russian users. The tech giant was also ordered to pay a $32,800 fine in August for failing to delete allegedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine.

