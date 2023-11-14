Oklahoma Supreme Court keeps anti-abortion laws on hold while challenge is pending

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court is reiterating its position that the state constitution guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion when necessary to preserve her life. The court issued its 5-4 opinion Tuesday in a case in which five separate anti-abortion laws passed by the Legislature in 2021 are being challenged. All five laws have been put on hold while the legal challenge is being decided. The court’s opinion on Tuesday addressed three of those laws. One requires a physician performing an abortion to be board certified in obstetrics and gynecology. One requires physicians administering abortion drugs to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. A third requires an ultrasound 72 hours before administering abortion drugs.

