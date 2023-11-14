North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has successfully tested new solid-fuel engines designed for intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The report Wednesday comes as North Korea works on developing nuclear-capable weapons targeting its rivals in the region. State media said military scientists tested the first-stage and second-stage missile engines on Saturday and Tuesday. Solid-fuel missiles are easier to move and conceal and can be made ready to launch faster than those using liquid fuel. The report did not say when the new missile system was expected to be completed. An analyst says the announcement may mean North Korea will test-fire a missile using the new engines in the coming weeks.