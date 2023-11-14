New Alabama congressional district draws sprawling field as Democrats eye flip

MONTGMERY, Ala. (AP) — The creation of a Democratic-leaning congressional district in Alabama has drawn a sprawling field of candidates as Democrats eye a rare chance to flip a Republican seat in the battle for control of the House of Representatives. The new, court-ordered district is viewed as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Democrats looking to win higher office in a state where Republicans currently dominate statewide positions. With control of the U.S. House of Representatives on the line, the race will be closely watched. Twenty-one candidates have filed papers to run for Congress in the district. They include 13 Democrats and eight Republicans.

