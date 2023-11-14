Long-haul carrier Emirates signals it will hold off on major Airbus purchase over engine worries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates has signaled it will hold off on a major purchase of Airbus A350 aircraft over concerns about their Rolls Royce engines, marking a major blow for the European manufacturer as it hopes to close the sale during the Dubai Air Show. Emirates President Tim Clark’s comments Tuesday to journalists at the show came the day after his airline announced a $52 billion purchase with Airbus’ rival Boeing Co., while its sister airline FlyDubai bought another $11 billion of aircraft from Boeing. Airbus and Rolls Royce did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press. Ethiopian Airlines announced it’s buying 31 aircraft from Boeing and signed options to potentially purchase another 36 aircraft as well.

