Liverpool striker Luis Díaz and his father are reunited for the 1st time after kidnapping

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) — Liverpool soccer player Luis Díaz has been reunited with his father, who was kidnapped in northern Colombia last month and released last week. The Colombian Football Federation tweeted photos that showed the the striker and his father, Luis Manuel Díaz Jiménez, hugging on Tuesday in the city of Barranquilla. The Colombian national team is set to play against Brazil there on Thursday. Armed men on motorcycles abducted Díaz’s parents from a gas station on Oct. 28. His mother was rescued within hours. A unit of the National Liberation Army guerrilla group eventually claimed responsibility but said the kidnpping was a mistake and its top leadership had ordered the father’s release.

