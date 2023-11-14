Iraq’s top court has ruled to remove the country’s parliament speaker. No details are announced

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top court has ruled to terminate the parliament speaker. The Federal Supreme Court says in a statement it has decided to terminate Mohamed al-Halbousi’s membership in Parliament along with that of Laith al-Dulaimi. It did not give a reason. Halbousi has been the highest Sunni official in Iraq. The court decision came against the backdrop of a dispute between Halbousi and Dulaimi. Dulaimi had filed a lawsuit against Halbousi claiming that the speaker had forged Dulaimi’s signature on a resignation letter.

