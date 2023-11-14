Fatalities from Maui wildfire reach 100 after death of woman, 78, injured in the disaster
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — A 78-year-old woman has died from injuries suffered in the wildfire last August that devastated the historic Maui town of Lahaina. Police announced an updated fatality count Tuesday, saying there are now 100 dead overall. Officials say the elderly victim was flown to Oahu after the Aug. 8 wildfire and died on Oct. 16. Authorities now have identified 99 victims as they continue a long and complicated process of using cadaver dogs to search the ash for any remains, and collecting DNA samples from victims’ relatives. The wildfire was the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.