China, Iran, Arab nations condemn Israeli minister’s statement about dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China, Iran and a multitude of Arab nations condemned an Israeli minister’s statement that a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip was an option in the Israel-Hamas war, calling it a threat to the world. At Monday’s long-planned opening of a United Nations conference whose goal is to establish a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East, many ambassadors added sharp criticisms of comments by Israel’s Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu on the possible use of nuclear weapons in Gaza. His remarks in a radio interview on Sunday were quickly disavowed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who suspended Eliyahu from cabinet meetings. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its nuclear capability.

