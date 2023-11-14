China and the US pledge to step up climate efforts ahead of Biden-Xi summit and UN meeting

BEIJING (AP) — China and the U.S. have pledged to accelerate their efforts to address climate change ahead of a major U.N. meeting on the issue. The joint announcement came on the eve of a summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. Cooperation between the world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases is considered vital to the success of the U.N. climate talks opening in two weeks in Dubai. The two countries said they would include methane emissions in their next climate actions plans. A climate expert described the agreement on methane as “a major step.”

