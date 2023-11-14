Britain’s highest court rules Wednesday on the government’s plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s highest court is set to rule on whether the government’s plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal. Wednesday’s judgement will be a boost or a blow to a contentious central policy of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration. The government says it has prepared “options for possible scenarios” after the ruling. Britain and Rwanda signed a deal in April 2022 that would see some migrants who arrive in the U.K. sent on a one-way trip to the East African country. No one has been sent to Rwanda as the plan has been argued in the courts.

