3 still critical a day after knife attack that shocked students at Louisiana Tech University

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Three women remain in critical condition a day after what officials say was a random knife attack on a college campus in north Louisiana. The suspect in the case was taken into custody soon after the Monday morning attack outside a recreation center at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. Officials said one of the three critically injured victims was a graduate student at the center. The other victims, including a fourth woman who did not require medical attention, had been attending an exercise class at the center.

