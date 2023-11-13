The last government shutdown deadline ousted the House speaker. This week’s showdown could be easier

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Congress tried to fund the government to prevent a federal shutdown, it cost House Speaker Kevin McCarthy his job. This time, new Speaker Mike Johnson appears on track for a better outcome. On Tuesday, the House is expected to vote on another stopgap package to keep the government running. If approved, the Senate would act next, ahead of Friday’s shutdown deadline. Johnson is facing the same political problem that led to McCarthy’s ouster as hard-right conservatives revolt. But he seems to be benefiting from a political honeymoon. He’s reaching out to Democrats to help pass the bill and keep the federal government running.

