Tea and nickel on the agenda as Biden hosts Indonesian president
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is sitting down with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House. Monday’s meeting comes one day before Biden leaves for San Francisco to attend a summit of Asian leaders. He’s also scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. Indonesia is a key player in Southeast Asia, and it’s the world’s third largest democracy after India and the United States. However, the Middle East will also be on the agenda. Widodo will be arriving in the U.S. after attending a summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Muslim leaders denounced Israel’s invasion and bombardment of Gaza.