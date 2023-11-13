Stellantis to offer buyout and early retirement packages to 6,400 U.S. nonunion salaried workers

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis says it will offer buyout or early retirement packages to about 6,400 nonunion U.S. salaried employees. The announcement Monday comes as the auto industry faces what Stellantis is calling challenging market conditions. The automaker was formed in the 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot. It says it is taking the action to protect its operations and the company. The offers include what the company says is a favorable benefits package. They will go to workers who would like to leave the company or retire. The company says that the move will help prepare for the transition to electric vehicles.

