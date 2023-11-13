Police and protesters clash at Atlanta training center site derided by opponents as ‘Cop City’

ATLANTA (AP) — Police used tear gas and flash-bang grenades to halt a march seeking to stop construction of a police and firefighter training center in Atlanta. The clash came Monday at the end of a 2-mile protest march to the training center site. It’s just outside the Atlanta city limits in suburban DeKalb County. A wedge of marchers pushed into a line of officers in riot gear on a road outside the training center site. Officers pushed back and responded with tear gas. Opponents call the proposed training center “Cop City.” Protests against it have been going on for more than two years.

