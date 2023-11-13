Mexico’s ruling party appears to have dodged possible desertions in the run-up to 2024 elections

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s ruling party appears to have dodged the possible large-scale desertions of disappointed hopeful candidates in the run-up to the country’s 2024 elections. Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday that he would not leave President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party. Ebrard had wanted the party’s nomination for president in the June elections but lost to former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. Ebrard says he reached “a political understanding” with Sheinbaum and plans to continue working within Morena. The party was at risk of falling apart because it was built around López Obrador’s outsized personality. He cannot run for reelection and will leave office in 10 months.

