Man accused of spraying officers with chemical irritant in Capitol riot makes 1st court appearance

A New Jersey man accused of spraying police officers with a chemical irritant in the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol has made an initial court appearance. Gregory Yetman appeared in federal court in Trenton on Monday to face charges stemming from the riot. He was ordered held without bail while awaiting trial on assault and other charges. The FBI released photos at Monday’s hearing, saying the images showed Yetman spraying a liquid chemical at officers. A public defender assigned to represent Yetman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the defendant did not immediately enter a plea Monday.

