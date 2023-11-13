Jury in Breonna Taylor federal civil rights trial opens deliberations in case of ex-officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating at the federal trial of a former Louisville police officer accused of violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights. Prosecutors say the former officer, Brett Hankison, opened fire on the Black woman’s apartment the night she was killed during a botched raid in March 2020. The jury received the case Monday after Hankison was grilled by a federal prosecutor. Hankison was acquitted in a state trial last year. The prosecutor said in closing arguments Monday that Hankison “sent bullets flying” into Taylor’s apartment and an adjoining apartment the night the 26-year-old woman was killed.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.