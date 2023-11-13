Germany’s support for Ukraine is to be ‘massively expanded’ next year

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says her country’s aid for Ukraine will be “massively expanded” next year. Germany has become one of Ukraine’s top military suppliers since the war started in February 2022, sending material that includes tanks, armored personnel carriers, air defense systems and Patriot missile systems. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as she arrived Monday at a meeting with European Union counterparts that, even as Europe grapples with the war between Israel and Hamas, it’s still important to “face the geopolitical challenge here.” She said that will include helping Ukraine through the coming winter months and “our support will be massively expanded for next year.”

