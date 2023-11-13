El Salvador slaps a $1,130 fee on African and Indian travelers as US pressures it to curb migration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — El Salvador’s government has begun slapping a $1,130 fee on travelers from dozens of countries connecting through the nation’s main airport. The move comes amid U.S. pressure to help control migration flows to its southern border. Since the end of October, citizens of 57 largely African countries and India have had to pay the fee, according to El Salvador’s aviation authority. Aviation officials did not say whether the measure was aimed at reducing migration. They have described the tariff as an “airport improvement fee.” But El Salvador’s government acknowledged an uptick in travelers from those countries this year.

