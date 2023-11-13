Detroit-area doctor grieves the loss of 20 relatives killed during Israel’s war against Hamas

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Each time Dr. Emad Shehada’s phone rings, the suburban Detroit pulmonologist worries that it could be more bad news about loved ones in Gaza. He says that, so far, 20 cousins and other relatives have been killed since the start of Israel’s campaign against Hamas following the militant group’s deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel that set off the war. Among those Shehada grieves are his cousin, Mohammad Khrais, three of Khrais’ children and 19-year-old Mayar, who was pregnant. He told WXYZ-TV that it’s heartbreaking when hearing about people dying in conflicts, but “when it hits somebody you know, it’s totally different.”

