Congressional delegations back bill that would return land to Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional delegations from Nebraska and Iowa have thrown their support behind legislation that would return land to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska that the federal government took decades ago but never developed. The legislation would return the land the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took by eminent domain in 1970 for a recreation project that was never built. The Corps doesn’t oppose the proposal, which will help clear the path for it to pass. In recent years, some other tribes have regained some of their ancestral lands as part of the Land Back movement that seeks to return lands to Indigenous people.

