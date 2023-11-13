Columbia will set up fund for victims of doctor convicted of sex crimes, notify 6,500 patients
NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University and a university-affiliated hospital will notify 6,500 former patients of disgraced gynecologist Robert Hadden of the federal sex crimes he was convicted of earlier this year. The plan by the school and Columbia University Irving Medical Center was announced Monday. Patients who were abused by Hadden over his decadeslong career will be given the opportunity to apply for compensation from a $100 million settlement fund. Hadden was convicted in January of four counts of enticing victims to cross state lines so he could sexually abuse them. He was sentenced in July to 20 years in prison.