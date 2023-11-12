US Rhodes scholars selected through in-person interviews for the first time since COVID pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new batch of Rhodes scholars from the United States has been selected to study at the University of Oxford in a screening process that was conducted in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe in 2020. The Office of the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust said in a statement on Saturday that the class of 32 scholars for 2024 is due to begin their studies in October, and it is “pleased to return to in-person interviews this year.” For three consecutive years, the selection process had been carried out online. The scholars were selected from a pool of more than 2,500 applicants.

