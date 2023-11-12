Trump’s plans if he returns to the White House include deportation raids, tariffs and mass firings
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is already laying a sweeping set of policy goals should he win a second term as president. Priorities on the Republican’s agenda include a mass deportation operation, a new Muslim ban and tariffs on all imported goods. If his plans were to make it into place, they would represent a dramatic overhaul of government arguably more consequential than that of his first term on issues ranging from immigration and homelessness to education and crime. Some of his current ideas would probably end up in court or impeded by Congress. Trump’s campaign and allied groups are assembling policy books with detailed plans.