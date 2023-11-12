Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces have ramped up attacks in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain ground near two key front line cities. The head of Ukraine’s ground forces said Russian troops have begun a push to regain territory near Bakhmut, the eastern mining city that was the site of the war’s bloodiest battle before falling into Russian hands in May. Ukrainian troops had recaptured the heights over Bakhmut since Kyiv launched its summer counteroffensive that has so far resulted in only incremental gains and heavy losses. A Ukrainian military spokesperson reported that Russian troops had “switched from defense to active defense” near Bakhmut, putting pressure on Ukrainian troops south of the city.

