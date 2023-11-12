Progressive Minnesota US Rep. Ilhan Omar draws prominent primary challenger

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Progressive U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has drawn a prominent Democratic primary challenger. Former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels announced Sunday that he’ll try once again to unseat her after coming close in 2022. Omar has won reelection twice despite accusations of antisemitism. She has come under renewed fire for condemning the Israeli government’s handling of its war against Hamas. Samuels tells The Associated Press he’s running because Omar is prone to divisiveness and conflict. The centrist Samuels helped lead opposition that defeated a proposal on the Minneapolis ballot in 2021 that arose from the “defund the police” movement. A spokesman for Omar did not immediately return a message left Sunday seeking comment.

