Longtime Democrat from New York, Brian Higgins, to leave Congress next year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins says Higgins will announce his departure from Congress after 19 years. The Buffalo-area Democrat has scheduled a news conference for mid-morning Sunday. In an interview with The Buffalo News published Sunday, Higgins says he has grown frustrated with the House of Representatives. He did not immediately say what he would do next. Higgins’ announcement comes two days after Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio announced he will not seek reelection next year.

