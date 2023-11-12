Joe Biden wants to complete his goals on civil rights, taxes, and social services if he’s reelected

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has a lot of unfinished business from his first term that he intends to continue if he’s reelected next year. It’s a far different vision for the country from what Republican front-runner Donald Trump has outlined during his own campaign. Biden wants to expand child care, community college and prescription drug benefits for Americans. The Democrat also is pushing to protect voting rights and restore nationwide access to abortion. If Biden is wins in 2024, he probably will face some of the same political headwinds as he’s had to deal with in his first term, including firm Republican opposition on Capitol Hill.

