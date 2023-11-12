International students have returned to US colleges, fueled by a surge from India
By COLLIN BINKLEY
AP Education Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — International students attended U.S. universities in surging numbers last year, rebounding from a pandemic slump with the help of a 35% jump in students coming from India. A new study from the State Department and the Institute of International Education finds that international students in the U.S. grew by 12% in the 2022-23 academic year, the largest jump in more than 40 years. More than 1 million students came from abroad, the most since the 2019-20 school year. American colleges enrolled nearly 269,000 students from India, more than ever and second only to China. Most came for graduate programs, often in science, technology and business fields.