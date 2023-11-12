Dubai Air Show opening as aviation soars following pandemic lockdowns, even as wars cloud horizon

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The biennial Dubai Air Show is opening as airlines are poised to make major aircraft purchases after rebounding from the groundings of the coronavirus pandemic, even as Israel’s war withn Hamas clouds regional security. That conflict, as well as Russia’s war on Ukraine, likely will influence the five-day show opening Monday at Al Maktoum Airport at Dubai World Central, the city-state’s second airfield. While commercial aviation takes much of the attention, arms manufacturers also have exhibitions at the show. Two major Israeli arms firms are participating.

