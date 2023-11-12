Dubai air chiefs summit, sponsored by Israeli firm, avoids discussing strikes as Hamas war rages

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As Israel unleashes one of the most-intense aerial bombing campaigns the Middle East has ever seen, leaders from the world’s top air forces are meeting in the United Arab Emirates to talk about almost anything that isn’t an airstrike. The discussions at the Dubai International Air Chiefs’ Conference, held ahead of the biennial Dubai Air Show this week, shows the delicate balancing act the federation of seven sheikhdoms faces. The UAE maintains diplomatic ties with Israel despite widespread and growing anger in the Arab world over the civilian casualties from Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip against Hamas. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., an Israeli defense manufacturer, was a sponsor of the summit.

