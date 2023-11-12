76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Center City. The 27-year-old Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit. He was released a few hours later. The team officially ruled Oubre out for a game Sunday night and said in a statement he would be re-evaluated in about one week. Authorities said Oubre was walking near his home and was crossing a street when he was struck by a turning car that then fled the scene.

