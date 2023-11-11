Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win

With Jim Harbaugh banned by the Big Ten Conference, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and No. 2 Michigan played unfazed by a scandal that has hounded the program for weeks and beat No. 9 Penn State 24-15. Corum ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, McCarthy made few key plays with his arms and legs and the Wolverines improved to 3-0 since it was revealed the program was under NCAA investigation. In a game Harbaugh no doubt loved from afar, the 10-0 Wolverines ran the ball on 32 straight plays that counted, starting with the final two of the first half.

