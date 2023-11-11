UK police step up efforts to ensure a massive pro-Palestinian march in London remains peaceful

LONDON (AP) — London police are stepping up efforts to ensure a pro-Palestinian march remains peaceful following a week of political sparring over whether the demonstration should go ahead on the weekend Britain honors its war dead. London’s police force says more than 2,000 officers, some called in from surrounding forces, will be on the streets of the capital this weekend to make to ensure marchers obey the law and to prevent potential confrontations with counter protesters. Police are also taking steps to reassure the Jewish community, which has been targeted by a surge in antisemitic incidents since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and Israeli forces responded with strikes and sending troops into the Gaza Strip.

