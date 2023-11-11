More than 800 Sudanese reportedly killed in attack on Darfur town, UN says
By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency and Sudanese doctors say fighters from a paramilitary force and their allied Arab militias rampaged through a town in the war-ravaged region of Darfur, reportedly killing more than 800 people. The dayslong attack in Ardamata in West Darfur province came after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces took over a military base there on Nov. 4. Salah Tour, head of the Sudanese Doctor’s Union in West Darfur says the RSF and their allied Arab militias rampaged through the town, killing non-Arab inside their homes and torching shelters housing displaced people.