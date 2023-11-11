Dozens of Chinese ships chase Philippine vessels as US renews warning it will defend its treaty ally

ABOARD THE BRP CABRA (AP) — As a U.S. Navy surveillance plane flew in circles, dozens of Chinese coast guard and accompanying ships chased and encircled Philippine vessels in the latest confrontation in the South China Sea. At the height of Friday’s faceoff, a Chinese coast guard ship blasted a water cannon toward a Philippine motorboat delivering food and other supplies to Filipino forces at a marooned, rusting warship that serves as the country’s fragile territorial outpost at Second Thomas Shoal. China has steadfastly stood by its claim to virtually the entire South China Sea, clashing with its smaller neighbors and drawing in the United States, Manila’s treaty ally. Washington has deployed navy ships to promote freedom of navigation and overflight and promised to stand by the Philippines if attacked.

By JIM GOMEZ AND JOEAL CALUPITAN Associated Press

