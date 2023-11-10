Yellen says her talks with Chinese finance chief laid groundwork for Biden’s meeting with Xi

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she and her Chinese counterpart have agreed to work toward a “healthy economic relationship,” during two days of talks that she said helped lay the groundwork for a productive meeting next week between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Yellen said many disagreements remain between the two countries, but she and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng committed to working together “on global challenges, from debt issues to climate change-related economic issues.” And both countries, she said, “welcome the objective of a healthy economic relationship that provides a level playing field for companies and workers in both countries and benefits the two peoples.”

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

