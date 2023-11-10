Wisconsin judge orders former chief justice to turn over records related to impeachment advice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ordered the former chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to produce records related to her work advising the Republican Assembly speaker on whether to impeach a current justice. Former Chief Justice Patience Roggensack was one of three former Supreme Court justices asked by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to give him advice on pursuing impeachment. Vos has floated impeachment against liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz based on how she rules on a pending redistricting lawsuit Democrats hope will result in new legislative electoral maps. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Friday gave Roggensack 30 days to produce records.

