Who’s running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
Jill Stein is running for president again. Stein became the latest candidate to enter the 2024 White House race when she announced Thursday that was running as a member of the Green Party. She joins Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and progressive activist Cornel West in launching a third-party bid. All say they are offering themselves as alternatives to the two-party system. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump remains the clear front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in national polls. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is expected to easily clinch his party’s nomination despite facing a couple of challengers.