Things to know about efforts to block people from crossing state lines for abortion

A federal judge and the U.S. Justice Department said this week that states are going too far with threats to prosecute those who help others cross state lines for abortion. The issue was addressed in a court ruling pausing enforcement of an Idaho law and the Justice Department weighing in on an Alabama lawsuit. Some counties in Texas have also adopted measures to try to block out-of-state travel for abortion. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, most states have moved to restrict or protect access — and that’s made travel for abortion a major issue.

