The GOP congressman who leads the House’s probe of COVID-19’s origins says he won’t seek reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican congressman who leads the House GOP’s investigation of the origins of COVID-19 says he won’t seek reelection next year. Rep. Brad Wenstrup represents Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District and was first elected to the House in 2012. He said in a video Thursday that he would be stepping down to spend more time with his family. Wenstrup’s announcement came the same day another congressman also said he wouldn’t seek reelection. Democrat Derek Kilmer represents Washington state’s 6th District and also cited a desire to spend more time with his family. They are among nearly two dozen House members to announce they won’t be running again in 2024.

