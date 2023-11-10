Texas judge rules against GOP lawsuit seeking to toss 2022 election result in Houston area

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has denied Republicans’ efforts to overturn election results in the nation’s third-most populous county. Harris County, where Houston is located, is a Democratic stronghold that’s been beset by GOP efforts to dictate how ballots are cast. A losing GOP candidate in a November 2022 judicial race had filed a lawsuit calling for a new election in her race, blaming her defeat on ballot shortages and illegal votes. But visiting Judge David Peeples denied the request for a new election on Thursday. The ruling, following an August trial, is a blow to efforts by GOP leaders in Harris County to overturn November’s election results in 17 other local contests.

