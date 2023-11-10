Poland’s opposition party leaders sign a coalition deal after collectively winning election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leaders of Polish opposition parties have signed a coalition agreement that lays out a roadmap for governing the nation over the next four years. The parties collectively won a majority of votes in last month’s national election. Their candidate to be the next prime minister is Donald Tusk, a former prime minister who leads the largest of the opposition parties, the centrist Civic Platform. Tusk said the parties worked to seal their agreement before the Independence Day holiday on Saturday, adding that, “We wanted to show that we are ready to take responsibility for our homeland.” He said the agreement would offer a set of “signposts and recommendations” for the government he plans to lead.

